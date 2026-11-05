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Waukee Northwest tops DCG to win 2nd straight IGHSAU volleyball title
By @DMRegister via Des Moines Register,,6 days ago
Waukee Northwest defeated Dallas Center-Grimes to win the Class 5A state volleyball championship. The Wolves won the match in three straight sets (25-13, 25-19, 25-19). Senior Logan Vogt led the team with 16 kills in her final high school match. CORALVILLE − For the third time in Waukee Northwest volleyball’s young history, they are state champions. The No. 1 seed Wolves knocked off No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes three sets to none (25-13, 25-19, 25-19) to clinch their second straight Class 5A Iowa high school volleyball state championship on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Xtream Arena. This marked Northwest’s fourth straight year…