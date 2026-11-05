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Drake women’s basketball wins season opener
By @DMRegister via Des Moines Register,,6 days ago
Drake women’s basketball won its season opener on Nov. 3, defeating Eastern Illinois 76-54 at Knapp Center. Quinn Vice led the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Anna Becker added 14. Brooklin Dailey and Mya Crawford had six rebounds apiece to lead Drake. Mylea Monahan dished out five assists. “Could not have asked for a better start to our season,” Drake coach Allison Pohlman said. “We were so aggressive in the paint and went in there to score. … We did a great job sharing the ball and took care of it almost all night. Just a really promising, exciting night…