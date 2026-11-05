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Wisconsin Volleyball State Tournament: Thursday Results and Updates
By BVM Sportsdesk,,6 days ago
Wisconsin’s state volleyball tournament continued Thursday at the Resch Center, with the Division 4 and 5 girls semifinals setting up Saturday’s championship matches. Turtle Lake will meet Central Wisconsin Christian for the Division 5 title, while McDonell Central Catholic faces Heritage Christian in Division 4. Boys semifinals and Division 1 girls quarterfinals were also scheduled for Thursday.
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