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Iowa State basketball to retire Melvin Ejim’s jersey during TCU game
By @DMRegister via Des Moines Register,,6 days ago
AMES — In 2014, Melvin Ejim famously dropped a Big 12 single-game record 48 points on an ultra-efficient 20-of-24 shooting performance in a comfortable win over TCU. Now, more than a decade later, Iowa State basketball will be celebrating his decorated career by retiring his jersey during halftime of the Feb. 27, 2027 home game against TCU. The former Big 12 player of the year and All-American will get his No. 3 jersey retired and get a commemorative banner raised in the rafters of Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State first announced the decision to retire Ejim’s number back in February, but…
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