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Vote now for High School Boys Tennis Player of the Year in Battle Creek area
By @bcenquirer via Battle Creek Enquirer,,6 days ago
The high school boys tennis season has come to an end in the Battle Creek area. Who had the best season? MORE: All-City Boys Tennis Championship Vote here for the 2026 Battle Creek Enquirer ‘Readers Choice’ High School Boys Tennis Player of the Year. Vote in our online poll below. Poll closes 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10. Bill Broderick can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on X/Twitter: @billbroderick. Facebook Twitter Email.