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Little Chute takes on Wrightstown in our Cellcom high school football playoff livestream
By @postcrescent via Appleton Post-Crescent,,6 days ago
Little Chute and Wrightstown clash in a WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal matchup. Join us Friday, Nov. 6, at 6:45 p.m. as USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Brett Christopherson, Ricardo Arguello and Jim Rosandick bring you the high school football coverage from Unison Credit Union Stadium at Fitzpatrick Field at Little Chute High School. Check out the 2026 Elite 11 senior high school football team The Elite 11 features Brett Singler, Cooper Borowicz, Bennett Nelson, Connor Stuckel, Richie Flanigan, Ashton VanBeek, Reece Joten, Curtis Leopold, Maddux Hermus, Kingston Allen and David Provost. Facebook Twitter Email.