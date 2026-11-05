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Mile posts: Items on Adrienne Buettner-Cable, Noelle Steines, Isaiah Hammerand, Keelee Leitzen, Shewaye Johnson, Geneva Timmerman
By @DMRegister via Des Moines Register,,6 days ago
Des Moines Roosevelt graduate Adrienne Buettner-Cable was frightfully great on Halloween. The Boston University senior set the second-fastest time in Patriot League history while capturing the first conference title of her career. She dominated the 6-kilometer race at the Bucknell Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 31, covering the 3.7-mile distance in a personal-best time of 19 minutes, 41.6 seconds to win by 52.5 seconds over Army West Point senior Mikayla Cheney. Buettner-Cable leads off this edition of the WEEKEND UPDATE of the best performances by Iowa-based collegiate and post collegiate distance runners and triathletes. Buettner-Cable guided the Terriers to their…
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