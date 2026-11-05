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Bulls’ Blowout Loss to Knicks Raises Lineup, Wilson Concerns
By BVM Sportsdesk,,5 days ago
The Bulls’ blowout loss in New York exposed a familiar problem: a defense that struggles even more when the offense settles for rushed, low-quality shots. Coach Tiago Splitter called out Caleb Wilson’s effort and resilience, while Wilson said a lack of early touches made it difficult to find a rhythm. The bigger concern is whether the starting lineup and Wilson’s supporting cast are setting the team’s most important young player up to succeed.