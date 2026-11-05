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MHSAA playoffs: Greater Lansing football teams hunt district titles
By @LSJnews via Lansing State Journal,,6 days ago
Ten Greater Lansing high school football teams are competing for championships this week. Several teams, including Portland, DeWitt, and Pewamo-Westphalia, are aiming to repeat as district champions. The matchups include several undefeated teams, such as Grand Ledge versus East Kentwood. Portland St. Patrick is seeking its second consecutive regional title in an 8-man Division 2 final. The missions this week for a few Greater Lansing high school football teams will be to add to their title streaks. Portland, DeWitt, Pewamo-Westphalia and Ithaca each have a chance to repeat as district champions as the Michigan high school football playoffs hits its…