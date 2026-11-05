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VOTE for the 2026 J&C preseason girls basketball POTY, sponsored by Ivy Tech
By @JCOnline via Lafayette JournalCourier,,6 days ago
With the IHSAA girls basketball season getting started this week, now is the time to crown a new top returning preseason player for the upcoming year. Voting for the 2026 Journal & Courier preseason girls basketball Player of the Year poll is open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. You may vote as many times as you’d like; please refresh the poll after every vote to ensure it counts. 20 players are up for consideration. More information on each player is available below, listed in alphabetical order by school. Despite only standing at 5-foot-9, Yadon more than held her own…