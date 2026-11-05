undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Casa Magarola Rises Above a Steep Slate Hillside Near Barcelona
2 days ago
Team: Paolo Burattini, Flavia Thalisa Gütermann, Dimitris Louizos, Carlos Montes. On a 100% slope in Sant Cugat del Vallès, near Barcelona, Raúl Sánchez Architects avoided major excavation into the slate rock and raised a house on a few concrete screens. Casa Magarola barely touches the ground, leaving the terrain practically untouched and the natural profile of the site intact.