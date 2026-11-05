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Harry Kane deal done, Michael Olise next? Bayern Munich chief reveals contract plans as Bundesliga giants turn attention to French superstar
By Mohamed Saeed,6 days ago
Fresh from securing the long-term future of talismanic striker Kane, Bayern Munich are facing questions about the next priorities in their star-studded squad. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen was directly asked whether Olise would be the next player to receive a contract extension at the Allianz Arena. The former Crystal Palace man has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as a core component of the team's offensive identity and a fan favourite among the Bayern faithful.