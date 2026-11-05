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Absences fling the door wide open to surprises in Zidane's squad
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,6 days ago
Zinedine Zidane names his second France squad tomorrow, Friday, at 6pm Paris time, with clashes against Italy and Turkey in the UEFA Nations League on the horizon. France travel to Milan to face Italy on 12 November, before hosting Turkey in Bordeaux on the 15th. Expect clear changes from the first gathering Zidane announced last September. A handful of influential absences and the return of some key figures will force his hand.