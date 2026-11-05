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Cigarette Racing Europe To Target Superyacht Tender Segment
By Matt Trulio,2 days ago
Already the most international brand in the high-performance powerboat world, Miami-based Cigarette Racing Team is furthering its global initiatives by partnering with the Yacht Hub Group in Malta. The Yacht Hub Group will launch Cigarette Racing Europe, which “will be responsible for developing and expanding the Cigarette brand across 70 countries throughout Europe and Africa.”