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NAFCD annual convention kicks off in Dallas
By Reginald Tucker,2 days ago
Dallas—The 2026 North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors + North American Building Material Distribution Association convention (NAFCD+NBMDA) kicked off in earnest here earlier this week. From jam-packed educational sessions and keynote presentations to a bustling trade show floor teeming with attendees, there was no shortage of opportunities for participants to network and learn.