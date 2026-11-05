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Town Councilors Push Back on Some Proposed Amendments to the Waste Hauler Bylaw
By Maura Keene,6 days ago
Report on the Meeting of the Amherst Town Council, November 2, 2026. This hybrid meeting was held in Town Hall, broadcast over Zoom, and recorded. Mandi Jo Hanneke (President, at large), Andy Churchill and Ellisha Walker (at large), Jill Brevik and Cathy Schoen (District 1), Lynn Griesemer and Amber Cano-Martin (District 2), Hala Lord and George Ryan (District 3), Jennifer Taub and Pam Rooney (District 4), Sam MacLeod and Ana Devlin Gauthier (District 5).