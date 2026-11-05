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Maryland High School Football Playoff Preview & Predictions: First-Round Matchups
By Damon Anderson,6 days ago
The regular season is over, and the postseason is here. For some Montgomery County teams, Friday night offers an opportunity to make a statement and keep a promising season alive. For others, the playoff draw is less of an opportunity and more of an unfortunate appointment with reality. There are a few intriguing matchups on the schedule, but several MoCo teams are facing opponents that are simply out of their league. Here is a look at the first-round matchups and predictions.
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