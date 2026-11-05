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November 2026 Animal & Community Campus Update
6 days ago
We’re excited to share another ALL IN campaign update and celebrate the incredible progress we’re making together toward creating the Kentucky Humane Society’s new Animal & Community Campus. Thanks to your generosity and the support of so many others, we’ve reached $29.4 million toward our $37 million campaign goal! We’re continuing to make fundraising progress every day and are so grateful for everyone helping bring this vision to life.
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