undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ZooLights returns with twinkling displays, Santa photos and new holiday show
By Stephen Hawkins,6 days ago
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — ZooLights is returning this holiday season with thousands of twinkling lights, holiday displays, seasonal treats and hot cocoa, and photo opportunities with Santa Claus. Opening night is Thursday, November 19th, and it will run on select evenings through January. Visitors can experience Snowball & Flurry,...
2