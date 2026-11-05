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Public Service Commission of Wisconsin awards $58 million to expand state’s high-speed internet access
By Calahan Steed,6 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced Thursday that the commission awarded nearly $58 million to expand high-speed internet access. The expansion provides internet access in unserved communities through the State Broadband Expansion Grant Program. Over 428,000 homes and businesses across the...