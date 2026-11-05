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Workers will likely have to shoulder more of their healthcare costs, employers say
By Laurel Kalser,6 days ago
U.S. employers expect employees to shoulder more of their healthcare costs over the next two years to offset steep projected increases, according to WTW’s 2026 Best Practices in Healthcare Survey, released Oct. 28. Employers anticipate costs to rise 11.1% in 2027 before plan changes and 9.7% after, the global advisory firm said.