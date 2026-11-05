undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Milwaukee Art Museum Lands $10M Gift to Build Lubar Drawings and Prints Center
By Lyndsey Parker,6 days ago
The Milwaukee Art Museum just picked up $10 million to provide dedicated resources for its drawings and prints collection. Sheldon and Marianne Lubar, Joan Lubar and John Crouch, David and Madeleine Lubar, and Susan Lubar have committed the gift to establish the Lubar Family Center for Drawings and Prints, a new hub built specifically around the museum's enormous holdings of works on paper.
1