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Austin Duo Fights AI Music Slop With Iceland Footage And Live Scores
By Natalie Petrovich,6 days ago
Central Presbyterian Church — Planned Venue for 2027 SXSW Showcase. An Austin musician and a photographer are betting that slow, human-made landscape films can cut through a flood of machine-generated music online. Walker Lukens and Chad Wadsworth are launching Slow Atlas, a project that spans a YouTube channel, a photo book with its own soundtrack, and a free concert, with the first film set to premiere Friday.