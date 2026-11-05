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St. Louis Youth Become Vendors as Zeeoma Marketplace, Gala Hit The Ritz-Carlton
By Felix Montoya,6 days ago
St. Louis shoppers will get a chance to buy from the city's newest crop of young entrepreneurs, ages 14 to 24, this weekend, as the Zeeoma Youth Marketplace opens to the public before a formal gala at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. The marketplace runs from 2 to 6 p.m., bringing items from emerging entrepreneurs making their St. Louis debut to shoppers looking for something handmade.