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Stellar Con Lands at UMBC Saturday With Cosplay, Magic Duels and Free Parking
By Emily White,6 days ago
Comic-book fans, cosplayers and tabletop gamers are converging on Catonsville this Saturday as Stellar Con sets up shop at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on the UMBC campus. The one-day convention runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and promises a packed schedule of cosplay contests, gaming tournaments and a hall full of artists and collectibles for fans of comics, anime and pop culture.