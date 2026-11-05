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Josh Allen Is Excited To Face A Top Ranked Vikings Defense
6 days ago
Bills Quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media after practice on November 5th, 2026. Topics Include: preparing to face the Vikings blitz heavy defense, the challenge of game planning for a defense with many different looks, expecting a loud crowd and fun experience at US Bank Stadium, reflecting on the hurdle in Minnesota over Anthony Barr his rookie year, his role in the HBO Documentary "Buffalo Miracle", and who had the best costume at the Bills Halloween party… Spencer Brown or Ray Davis?
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