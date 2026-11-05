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Lion Softball reveals 2027 Southland Conference Schedule
4 days ago
FRISCO – The East Texas A&M University softball team has learned of its Southland Conference schedule for the 2027 season on Thursday morning. Under the direction of first-year coach Rodney DeLong, the Lions play nine three-game series against the other Southland softball programs. The top eight teams following the regular season in the standings advance to the Southland Tournament.