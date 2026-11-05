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Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas hosts its 24th annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser Thursday at the Beaumont Civic Center.
By Cozy season favorites,5 days ago
Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas will hold its 24th annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser Thursday evening at the Beaumont Civic Center. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the civic center, 701 Main St. in Beaumont, according to the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont. Harvest of Hope is a yearly fundraising evening that benefits the programs of Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas.
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