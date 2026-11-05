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Neko Case talks musical influences ahead of Detroit date | In The Groove
By Ryan Patrick Hooper,6 days ago
Today’s In The Groove features special guest Neko Case, who will be in town this Sunday at the Majestic Theatre touring behind her latest album Neon Grey Midnight Green. Case talked about the music that has influenced her over the years including punk gems from The Sugarcubes and The Cramps, plus early stuff from her band The New Pornographers, a Prince song she’s obsessed with and her comfort food — some good ol’ Steve Miller.