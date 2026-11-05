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Manchester Seeking Volunteers for Two City Boards; Applications Due November 30
By Jacob Landis,6 days ago
The City of Manchester is seeking volunteers to serve on two local boards and commissions, with applications being accepted through November 30, 2026. According to a public notice shared by the city, vacancies are available on the Manchester Historic and Zoning Commission and the Coffee County Industrial Board for a seat representing the City of Manchester.