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2026 Guide to Christmas Tree Farms in Skagit County and Beyond
By Kristina Lotz,5 days ago
The holiday season in Skagit County hits different when the air turns crisp, the woodsmoke drifts across the valley, and the smell of fresh noble fir hits you before you even get out of the car. If your holiday tradition needs an upgrade from an artificial tree out of a box, it’s time to load up the family, pull on your favorite boots, and head out to the fields. Skagit County’s tree farms are pulling out all the stops this season: Think hand-cut evergreens, cozy fire pits, steaming mugs of hot cocoa, locally made wreaths, and holiday gift markets packed with artisan finds. Whether you’re after the classic hunt-and-saw field experience or just want to grab a pre-cut prize with a cup of cider in hand, here is your ultimate 2026 guide to Christmas tree farms in and around Skagit County!
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