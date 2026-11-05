undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Major I-24 and Highway 55 Closures Begin Friday Night in Manchester; New Traffic Patterns Start Monday
By Jacob Landis,6 days ago
Motorists traveling through Manchester this weekend should prepare for major traffic disruptions as the Tennessee Department of Transportation prepares to close portions of Interstate 24 and Highway 55 at Exit 111 for bridge demolition. The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, November 6, and continue through 6...
4