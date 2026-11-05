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Tamron Hall Has Become One Of Fashion’s Biggest Champions
By Eddie Roche,5 days ago
Who knew one of fashion’s greatest allies is on daytime television? Talk show host Tamron Hall loves fashion and she’s been using her popular show to promote emerging and independent designers with her Up & Coming Designer series. The platform features unknown designers who get national visibility and feedback from industry vets like Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Norma Kamali, and Prabal Gurung, to name a few. The charming and chatty Hall recently took a few minutes out of her day to tell The Daily about the series and her lifelong passion for fashion.