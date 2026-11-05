undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rabid raccoon confirmed in West Ashley; one person exposed, health officials say
By Ian Kayanja,6 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Another rabid raccoon was found Tuesday in West Ashley, and one person was exposed, according to the state's Department of Public Health. The animal, discovered near Wespanee Drive and Ponce de Leon Avenue, was submitted for testing the same day it was found and confirmed to have rabies on Wednesday. The exposed individual was referred to a healthcare provider.
4