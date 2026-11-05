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Rockefeller Center Christmas tree headed to New York City
By Associated Press,6 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut down on Thursday and will be trucked to New York City to usher in the holiday season. The 76-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce is expected to arrive Saturday following its journey from a yard in West Edmeston, New York. The conifer is approximately 75 years old and measures 50 feet (15 meters) in diameter.