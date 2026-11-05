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From Venezuela to Virginia: Zoila Peña Shines at Richmond Ballet
By Hannah Chang Foster,5 days ago
In her portrayal of Giselle last season, Richmond Ballet dancer Zoila Peña gave a master class in the imagery teachers use to inspire their students. She seemed to serve a delicate teacup on a perfectly turned-out heel; she carried her upper body as if wearing a glittering necklace, presented to the highest balcony in Act I’s every ballonné, hop on pointe, and mimed gesture.
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