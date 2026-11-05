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Man who led police on high-speed chase that killed 2 Brusly teens receives sentence
By Kiersten Williams,6 days ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The suspect who led an Addis police officer on a chase in 2022 that ended in the death of two Brusly teens was sentenced. Tyquel Zanders, 28, previously pled guilty to two counts of manslaughter, negligent injury, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, and aggravated obstruction of a highway in connection with the fatal crash.
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