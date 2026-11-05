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Omaha takes big step up facing No. 25 BYU
By NCAABB Premium News,6 days ago
After Omaha’s season-opening win over Mid-America Christian on Monday, Mavericks coach Chris Crutchfield let his players know it will take even more to win their next game. Picking up a 73-65 home victory over an NAIA team is one thing, but it’ll be an entirely different ballgame for Omaha (1-0) on Friday night when it visits Provo, Utah, to take on No. 25 BYU (1-0).
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