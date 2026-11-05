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Florence Bank Awards Tech Foundry $10,000 to Support Tech Hub Locations
By BusinessWest Staff,6 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Tech Foundry, the regional leader in IT workforce development and training, thanks Florence Bank for awarding the organization $10,000 to support pop-up locations for its Tech Hub in Holyoke. The grant will support digital literacy training, device distribution, and technical support at community locations throughout Western Mass. over the next three years.