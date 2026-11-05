undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kickapoo Middle and High School Choirs to present Royals Fall Variety Show
3 days ago
This weekend the Kickapoo Middle and High School Choirs will present Royals Fall Variety Show. Performances will be held on Friday (November 6) at 7:00 and Saturday (November 7) at 2:00 at the Kickapoo High School Auditorium. Many of the songs that will be performed were chosen by the students taking part in the show. Kathryn Miller is the director of the variety show.