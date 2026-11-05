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Boston Veterans Day Parade – 11/7
3 days ago
The city of Boston is honoring the service and sacrifices of all who have served and those who continue to serve. The parade starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The Parade will begin at Boston Public Library located on Boylston Street and marching to the corner of Park and Tremont St and end at 1 City Hall Plaza. This is a new and exciting parade designed to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families, as well as a thank you to all who continue to serve. They are seeking veteran, military, and civic organizations as well as musical groups to headline this all-star salute to service.
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