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The cost of contending in 2027 for AL Central teams
By Michael Bjorklund,5 days ago
With free agency approaching and arbitration decisions looming, five AL Central teams face different challenges as they pursue a 2027 division title. The Chicago White Sox discovered in 2026 that hitting home runs can get a team into October. The Cleveland Guardians demonstrated that preventing runs can be enough to win a division. Neither approach, however, guarantees postseason success.