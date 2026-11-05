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Two Apple Valley Residents, Both 35, With Prior Convictions Arrested In $500 Pokémon Card Theft
By Victor Valley News Group,6 days ago
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Apple Valley residents were arrested Thursday in connection with the alleged theft of approximately $500 worth of Pokémon cards from a store on Bear Valley Road, authorities said. Mikel Wharry, 35, and Dominica Ealy, 35, were arrested November 5, 2026, after deputies...
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