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White Sox get two AFL Fall Stars
6 days ago
RHP Jonathan Clark and INF/OF Caleb Bonemer were selected for the Fall Stars Game on Sunday, Nov. 8. You can stream it online or watch on MLB Network at 7:00 p.m. CT. Clark has a 3.68 ERA and 0.545 WHIP over 7 1/3 innings. Bonemer slashed .286/.364/.633 with a 996 OPS, 4 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 6 BB, 12 RBI, and 12 Ks in 49 ABs. The Sox No. 2 prospect concluded his fall stint on Oct. 24 and will not participate in the game.