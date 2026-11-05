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Rep. Senfronia Thompson eyes historic Texas House Speakership
By ReShonda Tate,6 days ago
After more than five decades in the Texas Legislature, Houston Rep. Senfronia Thompson is poised to make history once again. The 87-year-old Democrat has announced her candidacy for speaker of the Texas House of Representatives following the party’s stunning victory in the Nov. 3 election, which gave Democrats control of the chamber for the first time in more than two decades.
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