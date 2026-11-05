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After a midterm wipeout, both parties face internal fights over leadership and direction
By MATT GALKA,6 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — Republicans and Democrats are both trying to figure out where to go from here after a massive political shift ushered in by this week’s midterm elections. With Democrats poised to take control of Congress and Republicans reeling from sweeping losses, each party could be facing internal conflict in the weeks ahead.