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Will Sutton: As states elect Black governors and senators, when will Louisiana join the party?
By WILL SUTTON,6 days ago
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jamie Davis did something few expected: He came close to becoming Louisiana’s first African American elected statewide in 150 years. Davis came close, but Republican Congressional Representative Julia Letlow will replace outgoing Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. The Davis-Letlow race didn’t get as much national...