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Russian Owner of Notorious Tanker Challenge US Sale as It Reaches Scrappers
6 days ago
The crude oil tanker Bella 1 (aka Marinera) reportedly arrived at Chattogram, Bangladesh, on November 4, under the name Era, prompting urgent new court filings in the United States from the purported Russian owners of the vessel, who are challenging the United States' forfeiture and sale of the vessel. The vessel famously made international headlines in December 2025 and January 2026 as the United States Coast Guard chased it across the Atlantic before a seizure and took the vessel to Scotland.