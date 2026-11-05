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Orange Distance Runner Gives Voice to Fellow Student-Athletes
By Jay Cox,5 days ago
Distance runners learn to strategize for the long run, and Ruben Rojas Betanzos ’26, G’27 has carried that mindset well beyond the cross country course. As former co-president of Syracuse University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and current vice chair of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) SAAC executive board, he gives fellow student-athletes a voice on campus, across the conference and in Washington, D.C., as intercollegiate athletics undergoes major change—all while excelling in the classroom and research lab and competing for the Orange cross country, indoor and outdoor track teams.