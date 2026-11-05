undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How energy-as-a-service is helping building operators cut costs, shift maintenance needs
By Lisa Burden,4 days ago
For the past six years, Sean-Paul Ferrera has relied on an energy-as-a-service provider to help manage energy consumption at his six Dunkin' restaurants in the San Antonio, Texas, area. The arrangement has helped him limit rising energy costs, improve building controls and maintain more consistent temperatures, Ferrera said. At one...